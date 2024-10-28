Sunny Monday will start with near-freezing temperatures

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want to dress in layers to start the week as temperatures will jump more than 30 degrees on the back of a sun-drenched day. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s across the area Monday afternoon.

We’ll continue the warmup much of the week with temperatures climbing into the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll stay dry through the middle of the week.

Showers will be possible for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening as the next front approaches. It will be very warm for Halloween with highs in the mid 70s, nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group