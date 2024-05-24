Sunshine, temps in the 80s Friday ahead of scattered storms over Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Areas of fog could slow down the start of your day, but the fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving behind a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

The bulk of the holiday weekend will be dry. However, pop-up showers and storms will be around through Monday.

The first round of thunderstorms will come through late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Storms could drop heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time.

We’ll see some spotty showers Sunday with more numerous showers and storms for Memorial Day. The holiday will have some dry hours, but have backup plans ready for any outdoor activities.

