PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog is likely again early Thursday, especially along river valleys. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return through the day with highs touching the low to mid 60s.

Dry, unusually mild weather continues Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible late Sunday as cooler weather heads our way. Right now, widespread rain looks limited but could dampen Sunday evening plans.

Temperatures will be cooler next week with an early look at Thanksgiving Day showing highs in the 40s.

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