Temperatures climb to 50s after cold start to Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers as you head out on Tuesday, with temperatures starting out in the 20s but climbing near 50 by the afternoon.

A gradual warm up continues on Wednesday, along with more clouds ahead of the next system bringing highs near 70 and rain back into the area Thursday.

Rain could be steady at times Thursday, especially late day and there could be a few gusty thunderstorms.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates.

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