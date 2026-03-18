Temperatures push into the 30s, warm-up continues into the weekend

PITTSBURGH — We’ll begin to melt away the snow today.

Temperatures will push into the upper 30s this afternoon despite a lack of sunshine.

We’ll continue the warmer trend into the weekend. It will be dry most of the time with only a few passing showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

High temperatures by Saturday will be in the 60s.

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