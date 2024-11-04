Temperatures push toward 70-degree mark Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be feeling more like September than October as we head through the first half of the week.

We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds Monday with temperatures pushing toward the 70-degree mark during the afternoon.

Election day will be warm with a near-record high. You can expect sunny, breezy conditions while highs will reach the upper 70s. The record high for Tuesday is 80 degrees set in 1948.

Rain showers will move into the area Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday. It might be the best rain we’ve seen in the last four weeks with many areas picking up close to a quarter inch of rain.

