Temperatures warm up today and continue to climb throughout the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Our big warm up begins today but slowly.

You’ll still want a jacket this morning with temperatures only in the 40s as you step out the door. We’ll make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. So, you probably won’t need the jacket on the way home.

Spring and summer warmth arrive this weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and well into the 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll also be getting a good dose of humidity with the heat. You’ll notice the mugginess by Sunday and certainly heading into Monday.

Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night as that warmer air works into the region.

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