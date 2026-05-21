Thursday morning showers followed by sunshine

PITTSBURGH — Morning showers will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine, and cooler temperatures on Thursday.

Highs will only make it back into the mid 60s, below average for this time of the year.

Most of Friday will be dry too, but late afternoon showers will transition to steadier rain overnight and early Saturday, setting up a wet start to the weekend.

There will be breaks in the rain on Saturday, especially during the afternoon, but it will be breezy and cool, so you’ll need some extra layers if you head outdoors.

Another round of showers develops late Saturday and continues off and on Sunday, with scattered showers also in the forecast Monday.

Get the latest updates on the best times to head outdoors from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group