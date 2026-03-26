Tornado Watch issued for Western Pennsylvania communities

PITTSBURGH — A Tornado Watch has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 11 p.m. tonight.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with the threat for damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours. Localized flooding will also be possible overnight into early Friday morning.

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