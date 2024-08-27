Tuesday could be hottest day of August; Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday could be the hottest day we’ve seen so far this month with high temperatures pushing into the mid 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like upper 90s across much of the area. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms late Tuesday, but most areas will not see rain.

Air quality will be a concern for those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly. An Air Quality Alert - Level Orange has been issued for the area today.

There is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group