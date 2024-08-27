Weather

Tuesday could be hottest day of August; Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Tuesday could be the hottest day we’ve seen so far this month with high temperatures pushing into the mid 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like upper 90s across much of the area. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms late Tuesday, but most areas will not see rain.

Air quality will be a concern for those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly. An Air Quality Alert - Level Orange has been issued for the area today.

There is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening.  Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees.

