Tuesday will have fall feel with cooler temperatures

PITTSBURGH — There is a fall feel to the air as you get going today. Temperatures in much of the area will only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. The dry, northwest wind will make it feel cool throughout the day. Still, if you have outdoor plans, don’t forget the sunscreen as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today.

Temperatures slowly moderate over the next couple of days with lots of dry air in place. We’ll be back to near 80° by Friday but humidity will stay low in the weekend.

You’ll notice temperatures head up Saturday and Sunday. We’ll start to feel some mugginess the second half of the weekend.

