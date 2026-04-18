Warm start to weekend before storms Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The weekend starts with warm temperatures and some sunshine, but Saturday storms will disrupt your plans.

Timing for storms is primarily after 2 p.m., with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. Check out the live Severe Weather Team updates for the latest real-time updates and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for alerts, watches and warnings.

A secondary batch of rain is expected Saturday night as the front passes, which is when temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s.

It may be cool enough Sunday morning for some wet flakes to mix in over the mountains! Otherwise, it will be much cooler and breezy with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s even during the day.

Frosty mornings are expected both Monday and Tuesday as lows plummet below freezing in outlying areas. Highs do rebound quickly as we head into the NFL draft, with confidence growing in a warm and mainly dry outlook!

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