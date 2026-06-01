Warm, sunny weather continues all week

PITTSBURGH — The comfortable stretch continues this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds; highs will be near average in the mid-70s.

The UV index is high. Don’t forget to stay safe in the sun with sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, UV-protective clothing and finding time in the shade.

The pollen will also be high, with major pollens being grass, oak and mulberry.

The dry and pleasant pattern sticks around with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s through midweek. Temperatures will turn warmer with highs in the low 80s starting Thursday.

The next chance for rain may not arrive until the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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