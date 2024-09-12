Warm weather continues Thursday with temperatures pushing into 80s

PITTSBURGH — It will be very warm and dry right through the weekend.

High temperatures will push well into the 80s with humidity still not a big deal through much of the weekend.

Watch for sunglare on your morning commute and during the early evening hours.

