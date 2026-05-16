Warm weekend comes with chance for scattered showers, storms

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine and a comfortably cool start to the day! Temperatures will climb through the 50s and 60s this morning, eventually reaching a high in the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon.

The next front will bring more clouds our way and some showers for the second half of the day. Depending on whether the atmosphere can recover, a few thunderstorms may develop this evening, more likely to be north of Pittsburgh.

The big warm-up continues into Sunday with decreasing clouds and highs reaching the mid-80s! A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon as a warm front lifts to the north, but most neighborhoods won’t see rain.

Monday and Tuesday will offer some of the hottest air we’ve felt in 9 months, with highs both days projected to reach about 90 degrees, which would be close to a record high. Humidity levels will go up, too, which means overnight lows will become much more uncomfortable. An incoming front will put an end to the heat on Wednesday with widespread rain and storms expected.

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