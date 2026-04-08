Warmer, slight chance for rain showers late in the week

PITTSBURGH — Gear up for a warm-up as we end the week with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s by Friday.

There will be some wet weather late Friday with scattered showers and the threat of a few thunderstorms into the evening.

Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected, but there could be some gusty storms with brief downpours so take the umbrella with you.

Showers wrap up early Saturday, leaving a dry and mainly sunny weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-60s on Saturday and near 80 Sunday.

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