Windy with scattered showers, drop in temperatures Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab a coat and an umbrella.

Colder winds will bring big changes Tuesday as temperatures drop from the mid-50s to the mid-40s through the course of the day.

Scattered showers will be with us much of the day with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may bring small hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Temperatures continue to fall into the 30s Tuesday night, eventually cold enough for a few wet snowflakes to mix in.

We’ll see a few flurries Wednesday morning, but it won’t stick. Sun will break out during the afternoon.

Better outdoor weather returns Thursday with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

