New full-time social worker serving libraries across Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A library is a place for kids to learn and grow, but as times change, libraries are changing as well and finding ways to adapt.

“We cannot just be spaces with physical items to sit and wait. We have to be spaces that are open to our communities and open to everyone and supportive of their needs,” said Kristen Janci, a library administrator in the Aliquippa School District.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford took a look at how Beaver County is breaking the stigma in its libraries by bringing the resources to the community.

Right in the heart of Aliquippa is the library, and change is what this library is bringing countywide with Michael Moore.

“I grew up in Southcentral LA in the late 90s so it was pretty rough, having different come in and help me show me the right way to go. I just want to give back because it was given to me,” Moore said.

Moore is the new full-time social worker serving nine libraries across Beaver County.

It’s a unique change demonstrating the need for more social and mental health services and bringing it right to the people.

“Just having access and good connections within their own community and a place they can get to.”

While Moore hits the ground running in mid-August, the role will come with challenges as each location is drastically different by size, age and socioeconomic status,” Moore said.

“In our area, I think it’s more geriatric needs filling out information based on social security needs, healthcare needs, even just help turning on the computer,” Moore explained.

But Moore plans to start support groups for grief, anxiety and even depression.

“I think a lot of times it’s a lack of information on where to turn, and where to go, but Beaver County has a plethora of resources that are highly accessible,” he said.

It’s a project with two years of grant funding from the fines paid by the shell cracker plant.

The goal is to grow it even bigger as more funding is secured.

