Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County over the weekend.

The ticket was for the drawing on Saturday, July 6. It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-32-35-39-49, and the red Powerball.

One Stop at 3601 Boulevard of the Allies earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group