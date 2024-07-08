Lottery

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Allegheny County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Powerball Powerball (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County over the weekend.

The ticket was for the drawing on Saturday, July 6. It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-32-35-39-49, and the red Powerball.

One Stop at 3601 Boulevard of the Allies earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

