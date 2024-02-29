‘Surreal’: Local nurse wins $1M in Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

PITTSBURGH — A local nurse was presented with a commemorative check after she won big in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Ruth Schultz, 26, from Allegheny County, won $1 million from a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 999 Greentree Road.

>> 3 winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle lottery tickets worth $1 million sold in Pittsburgh area

Schultz said she was heading to work one day and decided to use part of her winnings from a previously purchased Powerball ticket to buy the raffle ticket.

“I didn’t check the results the night of the final January 6 drawing. I went to bed early,” said Schultz. “The next morning, I opened the app. I must have looked at it a thousand times, it was surreal!”

>> Pennsylvania Lottery raffle winner in Butler presented with $1M commemorative check

Schultz said she plans to use the money to pay for her children’s college tuition and pay off some bills.

>> $50K winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold at local Sheetz

Wednesday, a Butler County man was also presented with a commemorative check after he won $1 million in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The Jan. 6 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing awarded 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million: four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000, and 5,892 prizes of $100. The raffle also featured eight weekly drawings that each awarded two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6 drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group