'Access Pittsburgh' (10/25)

Open Casting

Have you ever wanted to be in a film with big celebrities? Well, Saturday is your chance!

Extras Casting is looking for paid background actors in Pittsburgh for the new Netflix thriller, "Sweet Girl," starring Jason Momoa.

The open casting call will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. For more information, visit movieextrapittsburgh.com

Hocus Pocus Cinebrunch

Do you love Disney's iconic Halloween flick, "Hocus Pocus," AND brunching? Then you are going to want to head over to Oakmont this weekend!

The Oaks Theater is hosting a "Hocus Pocus" Cinebrunch this Saturday at 10 a.m.!

Guests will enjoy a brunch provided by Oakmont Bakery and a big-screen viewing of the hit movie!

If you plan to attend, tickets must be purchased in advance, by Friday at 6 p.m.

Fright Up Night

Fall is in full swing, which means the Saturday Night Markets are coming to an end. Saturday marks the last Saturday Night Market of the season, but there will be a spooky twist on it -- Fright Up Night!

In addition to normal vendors of art, clothing, home goods and more, they are celebrating Halloween with themed vendors, decorations and live entertainment.

Some festive additions include Keystone Crystals, The Psychic Shop and The ScareHouse, which will be bringing a zombie, making up the entertainers and joining in the fun!

Get even more information on the final Saturday Night Market here, and watch out for the Holiday Market in late November.

Trick-Or-Treat

Halloween falls on a Thursday, and while many places still trick-or-treat on Halloween itself, there are some places kicking off the fun this weekend!

Mckees Rocks, Munhall and Robinson are a few places holding their trick-or-treating on Saturday evening.

You can check out a full list of trick-or-treat times at WPXI.com, and remember to stop by the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for the annual Zoo Boo and a chance to meet your favorite WPXI personalities!

Superheros clean up Children's Hospital

Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh woke up Wednesday morning to a super surprise.

Kids and their families looked out the windows of the hospital and saw Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America working together to put smiles on their faces.

PHOTOS: Superheroes give patients at Children's Hospital a surprise at their window

This is the 15th time the crew joined forces to drop by and clean the windows for the kids.

For more on our top stories, look out for "Access Pittsburgh" every Friday

