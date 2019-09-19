You can take the Yinzer out of Pittsburgh, but even in 'dahntahn' Memphis, Tennessee, you can make a little Pittsburgh small-talk n'at!
When asked about the beloved Steel City, the "Bluff City Law" cast members were quick to show off their knowledge and connections.
Caitlin McGee has gone from receptionist in a Pittsburgh UPMC Hospital commercial to a lead role as a lawyer in NBC's law drama, MaameYaa Boafa and Michael Luwoye spit some 'Pittsburghese' our way in true 'Yinz' fashion and Barry Sloane showed a little love to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Post red carpet "See and Be Seen" had the chance to ask star actor Jimmy Smits about his 'Burgh ties, and it turns out his daughter attended Duquesne University, so he has been to the city quite a bit.
Check out this group of new faces in the premiere of "Bluff City Law" on Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
