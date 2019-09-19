From the red carpet to a Monday night slot -- The series premiere of "Bluff City Law" is right around the corner!
"See and Be Seen" sat down with lead actor Jimmy Smits to get even more exciting details about the new law drama, and even talked a little Pittsburgh.
Smits and Caitlin McGee star in the new series and play a distanced father and daughter, attorneys Elijah and Sydney.
Watch "Bluff City Law" with us Monday nights at 10 p.m., following "The Voice."
