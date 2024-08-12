Business

Bob’s Discount Furniture opening new store in Bethel Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bob's Discount Furniture opening new store in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bob’s Discount Furniture is opening a new store in Allegheny County.

According to their website, the new store will open at 4000 Oxford Drive in Bethel Park on Aug. 29.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

This is the fourth Bob’s Discount Furniture location in the southwestern Pennsylvania area.

Stores are also open in Monroeville, North Hills and North Fayette Township.

This will mark the 16th store in the state.

