Camino Cocteleria and Cocina now open in Bloomfield

A new Mexican restaurant, Camino Cocteleria and Cocina, has opened in an iconic space in Bloomfield next to the Bloomfield Bridge.

The opening comes after over five years of vacancy and over a decade after longstanding Bloomfield fixture Del’s Bar and Ristorante DelPizzo closed its doors in May of 2015. Del’s had been housed in that space for over 60 years after originally opening as a combination restaurant and Italian grocery store. The space then reopened as barbecue restaurant Jabo’s Smoque House, which lasted for two years until closing in 2018. It quickly reopened in September of 2018 as another barbecue restaurant, Sugar and Smoke, which was ultimately short lived — the space closed its doors in September of the next year.

Then, in 2022, the building was purchased by restauranteur Juan Grimaldo, who also operates Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar in Mt. Lebanon and Tocayo Taqueria and Tequila in Shadyside. Three years later, the 4,000-square-foot space has re-opened as Camino Cocteleria and Cocina, serving a lineup of specialty tacos, grilled and fried burritos and bowls and classic fajita dishes and carne asada. The restaurant also features a robust cocktail menu that includes tributes to former tenants, including the Sugar and Smoke, which combines mezcal, domaine, grapefruit, lime juice and honey, as well as the Ode To Del’s, which mixes mezcal, Disaronno, falernum, lime and agave.

