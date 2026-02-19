Credit union snags former Rite Aid building for new branch

Add a credit union to the growing list of local buyers bringing next chapters to buildings vacated by a once-major pharmacy chain.

Steel Strong Community Federal Credit Union said it has completed the purchase of the Rite Aid building located at 300 Market Street in the downtown area of Elizabeth Borough.

Renovation and opening dates will be announced later in the year. Steel Strong said it plans to use the new location to serve individuals and families by offering a wide range of financial products and services and personalized guidance.

