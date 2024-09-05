Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods seeks to reinvent flagship stores under new approach

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — As its new House of Sport stores take off with growing interest from landlords, Findlay-based Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is working to reinvent its flagship stores, rechristening them as Dick’s Field House as the company works to expand its national presence.

The new Dick’s Field House name is one CEO Lauren Hobart said the company had been using in house, and she said that it is now working to make the name better known to investors in its latest earnings call, held Sept. 4.

She made clear that House of Sport stores, which typically include adjacent practice fields with tracks along with climbing walls, driving ranges and batting cages inside, is proving to be a hit with retail landlords, driving “increased traffic, sales per square foot and occupancy rates for the malls where they operate.”

