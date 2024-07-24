JCC Maccabi Games to bring tourism to Pittsburgh next summer

PITTSBURGH — A large athletic event will be coming to Pittsburgh next summer in the form of the Jewish Community Center (JCC)’s annual Maccabi Games. This weeklong event will host Jewish teenagers from around the world, where they will complete in a slate of individual and team-based athletic events.

The University of Pittsburgh will host the over 6,000 youth, families and coaches, who will be staying on a campus for the first time in the Games’ history. Having participants live, eat and compete on campus in an “Olympic-style atmosphere,” instead of staying with host families, will remove the capacity constraints of the last few years, according to a release.

“This model offers top-notch facilities and a transformative experience for Jewish teen athletes from all over the world while enabling hundreds more to experience the magic of JCC Maccabi than has been possible in its 40-year history,” said Samantha Cohen, senior vice president and director of JCC Maccabi at JCC Association of North America.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group