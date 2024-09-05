Business

LeVia Trattoria to close by end of month

By Jake Dabkowski – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI LEVIA TRATTORIA (TIM SCHOOLEY/PITTSBUGH BUSINESS TIMES)

PITTSBURGH — LeVia Trattoria announced that it will be closing its doors on Sept. 28.

“Our lease expires in November, we will not be renewing and have made the difficult decision to close LeVia Trattoria effective the end of September,” Chef Anthony Castine wrote in a public letter on behalf of the LeVia team. “As of now, we are planning our last day of service to be Saturday, September 28th.”

The restaurant opened in 2021 and specialized in Italian food. Anthony Castine opened the restaurant alongside his brother Christopher Castine. The duo named the restaurant after their late grandmother, LeVia Castine.

