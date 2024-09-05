New State of Downtown report details gradual return, retail increase, resilient residential market

PITTSBURGH — Amid the ups and downs of a challenged office market and the restaurants and retailers that often live and die with how well occupied they are, Downtown Pittsburgh is exhibiting some basic strengths in its residential market, its increasing visitor base and a modest increase in new retail.

That’s according to a new State of Downtown report by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, building off its monthly dashboard of various economic measures to provide a more thorough overview of “daily activity, retail and a residential review” of the golden triangle.

Cate Irvin, senior director of economic development for the PDP, pointed to a broadly positive trend regarding downtown, in which she said, “we can see that the data shows a consistent upward trend in daily activity from 2021 to 2024, highlighting an ongoing growth and recovery in downtown.”

