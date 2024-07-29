Business

SoftWriters, DSQ Technology expand on North Side

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Scott Beatty is quick to remember pulling out of an office move to Cranberry Township just before the pandemic shut down the world.

Now, a little more than four years later, Beatty and the company he leads, SoftWriters Inc., are preparing to move from its established office at McCandless Corporate Center to a new headquarters in the opposite direction, taking a 25,000-square-foot floor in the SAP Building on the North Shore.

“This is not just an office move,” said Beatty. “It’s an opportunity to really evolve our collaboration and engagement culture.”

