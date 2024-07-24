Business

Where Pittsburgh ranks among the most fit cities in the USA

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s among the most fit cities in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by the American College of Sports Medicine and Elevance Health Foundation.

Pittsburgh ranked No. 17 on the ACSM/Elevance Health Foundation Fitness Index, racing up the list a dozen spots in a year. The Steel City outperformed nearby rivals Buffalo, New York (No. 38), Cleveland (No. 48), Philadelphia (No. 55) and Columbus, Ohio (No. 66). The top two cities were right next to each other: Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The Fitness Index tracks 33 measures of health: Exercise levels; public transportation and bicycle commuting use; high blood pressure and asthma rates; air quality; food insecurity and the number of parks per 10,000 residents.

