11 Investigates Update: Pa. AG’s office responds to missing drug money investigation

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is responding to a Channel 11 exclusive investigation into missing drug money.

It’s been three months since we broke the story about missing money at the state narcotic bureau in Westmoreland County.

The Attorney General’s office, for the first time, publicly acknowledging that money turned up missing from its Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control office in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office sent the following statement to 11 Investigates after repeated inquiries for comment.

“The Office of Attorney General discovered missing money and potential wrongdoing regarding one particular narcotics agent, that is no longer employed at OAG, and we referred it to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office for investigation. The Office of Attorney General has been cooperating and assisting with this investigation,” said AG’s spokesman Brett Hambright.

11 investigates broke the story in May that $77,000 in drug forfeiture money obtained during criminal investigations, and more than $24,000 in drug buy money that’s used in undercover operations was missing from this office.

The next day, Westmoreland County Detectives and Pennsylvania State Police raided the home of a former attorney general’s office employee.

Sources told 11 Investigates that the money was discovered missing during a review after the employee retired.

A spokesperson for the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office said Friday that the case remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed in this case, and the search warrant remains sealed so it’s unclear what if anything Investigators removed from that home.

