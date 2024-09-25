‘I still have nightmares’: Safety concerns pushing local teachers out of the classroom

PITTSBURGH — Safety concerns are pushing local teachers out of the classroom.

This comes during a teacher shortage that’s crippling schools across the country.

“You have to put on this brave face at school, and then you come home and then you come home and you’re... I don’t even know the word,” said Haley Hannan.

Hannan says concerns with a student forced her to quit her dream Job. 11 Investigates Jatara McGee has the exclusive story on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

