1 man dead, 2 others injured in separate Uniontown shootings

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is dead and two others are hurt after two separate shootings in Uniontown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Uniontown police, a man was shot and killed on Dunlap Street. He was identified as Joshua Stevens, 33.

While police were on the scene of the first shooting, two males inside a car were injured when someone in another car opened fire on them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One was flown via medical helicopter.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group