1 person arrested for DUI during New Year’s Eve enforcement by West Hills task force

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The West Hills DUI Task Force says only one driver was arrested for DUI during targeted enforcement operations on New Year’s Eve.

Task force officials say four departments participated in the roving DUI patrols.

Throughout the night, the task force says 39 vehicles were stopped. Of those stops, five drivers were detained for field sobriety tests, but only one was arrested for DUI. The driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officials say two drivers were cited for driving suspended or without a license. Officers also issued 28 traffic warnings and 10 traffic citations for various violations.

