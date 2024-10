CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — One person is injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Breakneck Road and Johnson Lane in Connellsville at 11:18 p.m.

A medical helicopter took the victim to a hospital from the scene.

Emergency crews cleared at 12:29 p.m.

