1 person flown to hospital from crash in Rostraver Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a local hospital from a car crash in Rostraver Township Thursday.

Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook posted that the crash happened in the 600 block of Fayette Street.

Responding crews extinguished a fire in the car on arrival, the post said.

A person was taken to a landing zone from the crash and then flown to a hospital. There’s currently no word on their condition.

