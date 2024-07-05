1 person flown to hospital from crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a local hospital from a car crash in Rostraver Township Thursday.

Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook posted that the crash happened in the 600 block of Fayette Street.

Responding crews extinguished a fire in the car on arrival, the post said.

A person was taken to a landing zone from the crash and then flown to a hospital. There’s currently no word on their condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group