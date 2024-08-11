1 person hospitalized after vehicle rolls over in Leetsdale

LEETSDALE, Pa. — A vehicle rolled onto its side on a busy road in Allegheny County on Saturday.

Members of the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department and Leetsdale Fire Department were called to the intersection of Cross Street and Ohio River Blvd at 3:04 p.m.

A vehicle was flipped on its side when they arrived. Firefighters say a person was trapped inside.

Crews used tools to cut the windshield of the vehicle to rescue the person.

That person was taken to a hospital. Firefighters say their injuries were minor.

