1 person injured after crash involving vehicle, tractor-trailer on I-79

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person was injured after a vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed on I-79.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, about two miles before the Wexford exit in Franklin Park.

A passenger vehicle appeared to have collided with the side of the tractor-trailer.

Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

The northbound lanes were closed while emergency crews responded to the crash but were reopened by 4:30 a.m.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group