1 person injured after crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Rostraver Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Route 981 at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived they found a pickup truck and sedan that had crashed head-on.

One person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital to be treated but investigators say their injuries were not severe.

Crews have cleared the scene of the crash at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group