1 person injured after crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Rostraver Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Route 981 at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived they found a pickup truck and sedan that had crashed head-on.

One person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital to be treated but investigators say their injuries were not severe.

Crews have cleared the scene of the crash at this time.

