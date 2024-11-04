Local

1 person injured when car crashed into telephone pole in North Versailles

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was injured when a car crashed into a telephone pole in North Versailles Monday morning.

The Fire Department of North Versailles said the crash happened on 5th Avenue between Westinghouse Avenue and Washington Road.

According to the fire department, power outages caused by the crash, if any, should have been minimal.

As of 1:30 a.m., northbound 5th Avenue was open. Southbound heading toward McKeesport was still closed.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash.

