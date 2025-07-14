1 shot following argument between driver, pedestrian in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — One person was shot following an argument between a driver and a pedestrian in Baldwin Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Becks Run Road around 1:15 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police said that there was some sort of argument between two men, one who was driving a vehicle and another who was on the road.

The man who fired the shots remained on scene and surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody.

“We are confident that this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community,” said Baldwin Police Chief Tony Cortazzo.

