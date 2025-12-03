10 suspects arrested in large multi-agency sweep across three counties

Authorities are releasing limited details about a large, multi-agency arrest operation that unfolded before sunrise Tuesday across three counties.

While many people were waking up to snow delays and school cancellations, dozens of officers — including federal agents — were conducting a coordinated roundup of 10 suspects.

Police arrested Daniel Ullrick, Paul Prevost, Zach Williams, Clark Young, Corey Palmer, Jerry Barnett, Benjamin Bowlan, Robert Conner, Kristopher Gardner and Eric Haydrch.

All ten criminal complaints remain sealed, limiting what investigators can disclose. But Channel 11 has confirmed the arrests were part of a significant tactical sweep involving:

Pennsylvania State Police

SERT

Washington County District Attorney’s Office detectives

Sheriff’s deputies

The FBI

The ATF

Three SWAT teams

According to the available charging documents, the suspects are facing a range of serious allegations, including riot, corrupt organizations, robbery, and assault.

One charge description describes gunfire and a beating.

One of the suspects, Corey Palmer, is charged with reckless endangerment. According to his criminal complaint, Palmer “recklessly engaged in conduct which may have placed unknown, probable ‘Wardog’ members in danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

The complaint alleges Palmer fired five rounds into the air and into the ground, pointed the gun at multiple people, and was involved in an incident where a victim was held down and beaten.

Investigators have not commented on whether the suspects are connected through a single case or organization, and no agencies are providing further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Channel 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.

