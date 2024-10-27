10.27 Healing Partnership helps add to garden at Flight 93 Memorial in honor of Jewish victims

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Volunteers gathered at the Flight 93 Memorial to offer a helping hand as part of commemorative efforts that honor the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting victims.

Sunday marked 6 years since the deadly attack in Squirrel Hill that claimed the lives of 11 worshipers.

The 10.27 Healthing Partnership worked with Shanksville locals to help improve the memorial on the day of the anniversary of the synagogue attack.

The volunteers added a new section to the “Remember Me Rose Garden” which is a tribute to the people killed on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.

The new portion is dedicated specifically to the Jewish people who were on that flight.

Bill Cenk a member of the Board of the Remember Mr Rose Garden said events like this help people remember the past but also build positive futures.

“Each increment of beauty that is added to the rose garden seems to result in new relationships, new people who become part of our lives,” said Cenk.

The volunteers said the acts of kindness are an important part of how they like to honor the people who died.

