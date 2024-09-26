11 Investigates EXCLUSIVE: Police recruiting wars

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — With a dramatic decrease in officer applicants nationwide, some police departments are doing all they can to attract candidates.

One local departments is giving officers a huge pay raise.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle on the fierce competition to attract and hire officers.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. to learn how Allegheny County is attracting more candidates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group