11 Investigates why trash piled up inside, outside Beaver County rehabilitation center

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Photos inside and outside of the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County are raising questions about sanitation and the conditions at the facility.

Viewers sent photos to 11 Investigates showing garbage bags piled up outside the facility near dumpsters and inside the facility as well. The photos were taken over the last several days.

When Channel 11 drove to the facility Wednesday, the bags outside were no longer there. Workers at the property said the garbage was removed yesterday after being there for several days.

Channel 11 tried to get answers from officials at the facility, but they have ignored requests for comment.

Patients and loved ones who talked with Channel 11 were shocked and disgusted by what they saw in the photos.

“They’re not being sanitary. They’re not being clean,” Chereave Robinson said.

Her mother has been living at the facility for several months after suffering a stroke. She cannot talk or communicate right now.

“She wouldn’t want to be here at all. We don’t live like that. That’s just too much garbage to be in one place and stacked up to the ceiling is crazy,” Robinson said. “You just want to make sure that your loved one is cared for and this — that just doesn’t show it.”

Sources say the interior room that had piles of trash was in the cafeteria area.

11 Investigates contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ask if it has launched an investigation. A spokesman wrote “The Department of Health is aware of the issue you referenced at the facility… The Department cannot comment on specific investigations.”

Robinson is in the process of finding another facility for her mother to transfer to and admits it has been a difficult process to navigate.

“It’s just been really hard,” she said. “I’m just working harder trying to get her closer to home.”

The facility has been the subject of state and federal investigations in recent years. Much of the attention stemmed from its response and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus deaths at the facility.

