$12M in federal funding granted to strengthen services for violence victims in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania governor’s office announced Thursday that $12 million in federal funding will go toward strengthening services for violence victims.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grants are available to county governments and non-profit victim service agencies.

“PCCD is proud to support communities in their efforts to come together to develop and strengthen effective responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and promote positive outcomes for victims,” said PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington. “The education, prevention, intervention and cross-system coordination provided by county STOP teams are critical in curbing abuse and violence in Pennsylvania.”

The STOP Formula Grant funding s provided to county STOP teams made of representatives from victim services, law enforcement, prosecution and the courts to support communities by working in collaboration to keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable.

County governments and non-profit victim service agencies are eligible to apply for up to $125,000 to support 12-month projects. PCCD expects to fund up to 32 grants under this solicitation.

