13 Pittsburgh area National Night Out events rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — More than a dozen local organizations around Pittsburgh have announced new dates for previously canceled National Night Out events.

These events are typically held on the first Tuesday in August and promote police-community partnerships. However, many events scheduled in Pittsburgh were canceled because of severe weather moving through the region.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced new dates for 13 National Night Out events. The events happen throughout the city for the rest of the month, starting on Tuesday evening. See the full list in the photo below.

Click here to learn more about Pittsburgh’s National Night Out.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group