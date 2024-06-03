15 CitiParks Pools to open throughout Pittsburgh this season

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Monday that 15 CitiParks Pools will open in mid-June.

“The staff at CitiParks worked diligently to recruit and hire enough lifeguards for the 2024 Pool Season. I am thankful for their efforts that’s allowing us to once again open 15 Pools for the Summer,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The following pools will open on June 15:

Ammon

Banksville

Bloomfield

Highland Park

Jack Stack

Magee

McBride

Moore

Ormsby

Phillips

Riverview

Schenley

Sue Murray

West Penn

Westwood

The Homewood, Ream and Sheraden pools are not opening due to maintenance issues, city officials said.

Hours and days of operations for the pools that will be opening will be announced later as staff work on lifeguard scheduling, since the final training class ended this past weekend. CitiParks successfully recruited, certified and onboarded 140 lifeguards for the 2024 Pool Season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group