15 CitiParks Pools to open throughout Pittsburgh this season

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Schenley Park Pool

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Monday that 15 CitiParks Pools will open in mid-June.

“The staff at CitiParks worked diligently to recruit and hire enough lifeguards for the 2024 Pool Season.  I am thankful for their efforts that’s allowing us to once again open 15 Pools for the Summer,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The following pools will open on June 15:

  • Ammon
  • Banksville
  • Bloomfield
  • Highland Park
  • Jack Stack
  • Magee
  • McBride
  • Moore
  • Ormsby
  • Phillips
  • Riverview
  • Schenley
  • Sue Murray
  • West Penn
  • Westwood

The Homewood, Ream and Sheraden pools are not opening due to maintenance issues, city officials said.

Hours and days of operations for the pools that will be opening will be announced later as staff work on lifeguard scheduling, since the final training class ended this past weekend. CitiParks successfully recruited, certified and onboarded 140 lifeguards for the 2024 Pool Season.

